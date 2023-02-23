The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) hosted their annual Pro-Am Tennis & Golf Tournament in South Florida.

Credit/Copyright: BFA / Tiffany Sage

The tournaments were a part of a five-day event that combines the 2023 Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues and annual Pro-Am Tournaments. 2023 is a double-anniversary for the PCF as it was both the 25th Anniversary of the PCF in Palm Beach and the 30th Anniversary year of the Foundation itself.

The Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues in Palm Beach took place over three days, which included the annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and special golf tournament; and concluded with three days of events in Miami. The first night in Palm Beach saw a talk held at the home of Roxann Taylor before the PCF dinner at the home of Jeff and Mei Sze Greene. The highlight of the second day was the Gala Dinner hosted by Howard and Wendy Cox and held at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium with entertainment by The Beach Boys. The Cox Science Center has educated some 10 million young minds in STEM during its sixty years of operation with a new expansion and aquarium due to open in 2026.

Some notable attendees included: Mike Milken, Howard Cox, Rob and Cindy Citrone, Bill Koch, Jeff and Mei Sze Greene, Ahmed Reza, Ameena Reza, Elaine Chao, Ginger Feuer Leeds, Larry Leeds, Bonnie Pfeifer Evans, Don and Katrina Peebles, Alicia Dahill, Herbie Wertheim, Jim Coleman, Kristin Snyder, Eddie Trump, Dr. Charles J. Ryan, Frank Luntz, George Norcross, Dean and Marianne Metropoulos, Francine LeFrak, Lew and Kathleen Crampton, Neil Bluhm, Jim Gordon, Chris and Katia Oberbeck, Dre Lyon and Ed Garden.

Sponsors and Hosts for the Palm Beach event included: Howard and Wendy Cox, Chuck and Theresa Davidson, Jeff and Mei Sze Greene, Joe and Michelle Jacobs, Sonia and Paul Tudor Jones, William I. Koch, William and Phyllis Mack, John Paulson, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, John and Amy Phelan, Stephen M. Ross, The Honorable Wilbur and Hilary Ross, John and Jana Scarpa, John and Diane Sculley, Leerom and Karolina Segal, Steven and Lisa Tananbaum, Igor Tulchinsky, Ted and Dani Virtue and Andrew and Monica Weinberg.

Guests were invited to attend a variety of salons on topics similar to those covered at the Global Conference, but in much smaller, more intimate landmark settings and stunning private homes. Guests were able to attend more than 20 sessions, with over 120 interesting panelists.

All proceeds from the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and the Golf Tournament funded PCF’s promising and innovative research efforts for the prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancer, and to help extend and improve the lives of all cancer patients:

• Young Investigators: PCF has launched and supported the careers of more than 500 scientists whose work has led to 15 new FDA-approved treatments. Since the creation of the PCF some 2,000 young investigator awards have been made and their work has led to four Nobel prizes in Medicine.

• VA Partnership: providing best-in-care treatments for our U.S. veterans

• Team Science: PCF Challenge Award Teams continue to produce scientific breakthroughs and serve as a role model for other disease-specific foundations.

• The Cutting Edge of Research: By focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome and nutrition science, discoveries in PCF-funded research have been highly leveraged in diagnosing and treating more than 70 other cancers.

• Precision Medicine: PCF helps identify the right treatment for the right patient at the right time, and may be at the heart of solving the mystery of cancer. The newest, largest initiative TACTICAL (Therapy ACceleration To Intercept CAncer Lethality) aims to provide awards of up to $10 million over three years to support large-scale research projects led by qualified teams of academic scientists that specifically address the development of 21st Century therapies for lethal forms of prostate cancer.

Following the Gala on Saturday night, the PCF Pro-Am finals took place on Sunday afternoon at The Breakers. Players as well as spectators enjoyed some great matches. After a competitive day, this year’s winners included Laura Gordon (Champion – Group 1), Scott Shleifer Runner-Up – Group 1), Marisa Brown (Champion – Group 2), Steve Tananbaum (Runner-Up – Group 2), Arik Ruchim (Champion – Group 3) and Joe Jacobs (Runner-Up – Group 3).

Following the conclusion of the tennis tournament, a reception, panel discussion and dinner was hosted by Don and Katrina Peebles at The Bath Club in Miami.