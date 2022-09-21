The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) 22nd Annual Gala in the Hamptons took place at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, NY. The summer benefit supported the Annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and celebrated the millions raised and achievements made in the past 29 years through PCF.

Hall and Oats at Prostate Cancer Foundation Gala

Credit/Copyright: BFA

Founder Michael Milken and The Gala in the Hamptons weekend hosts and sponsors welcomed guests to enjoy, engage and be entertained while helping to fund groundbreaking discoveries in cancer research.

The gala began with a lively cocktail reception as distinguished guests and athletes entered the breathtaking Parrish Art Museum terrace – which is celebrating its 10th year at its new location. Total Sponsorships and ticket sales were valued at $1.3 million. In addition to this, the live auction was swift, raising more than $6.5 million for the Foundation’s work of which the auction lots included a 4-day Home Run Challenge MLB package, 2 VIP access packages to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas and closing out the night with the auction of a 2023 Fisker Ocean 1 SUV – not yet available to the public and one of only 5,000 to be produced globally. As the Owner of the Fisker Company described their extraordinary new vehicle, “All of our products must have four things that are either original – or better than anyone else in the marketplace”.

The lavish dinner party gave way to special musical performances from multi-award-winning musicians Daryl Hall & John Oates and ABBA – The Concert. This celebration set the tone for the weekend leading up to the finals of the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament.

Along with the activities associated with the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament, guests were treated to by-invitation-only Milken Institute Hamptons Dialogues that covered a range of current topics of interest in private homes throughout the Hamptons. The tennis tournament began on Saturday at private courts and concluded with the finals on the Sunday afternoon at the Shinnecock Tennis Club.

Notable Attendees included: Michael Milken, Deepak Chopra, Alex Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Candace Bushnell, Katie Couric, John Paulson, Rob & Cindy Citrone, David Rubenstein, Kayrn Zucker

This year’s participating tennis professionals included David Adams, Harrison Adams, Alex Bogomolov, Guillermo Canas, Adriano Biasella, Amer Delic, Jason Pinsky, Santiago Gonzalez, Treat Huey, JC Aragone, Don Johnson, Heinz Haas, Rick Leach, Scott Lipsky, John Lloyd, Ashley Fisher, Daniel Nestor, Robbie Koenig, Matwe Middelkoop, Jared Palmer, Cyril Saulnier and Max Schnur.

Proceeds from the weekend will support the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s funding of the world’s most promising cancer research, including PCF’s Young Investigator program which has transformed how medical research is conducted over the past three decades. Discoveries by hundreds of PCF investigators at more than 220 institutions have driven breakthrough treatments in prostate and more than 70 other cancers.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation, founded in 1993, is dedicated to discovering groundbreaking cancer research programs thanks to the steadfast commitment from the organization’s members, research scientists and supporters.