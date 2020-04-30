Celebrity patron of the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation since 1993, though she began raising public awareness of cystic fibrosis in 1982 after to the tragic death of her 16 year old cousin from the disease.

“Céline generates significant revenues for cystic fibrosis research and treatment from Canadian and international sources, and has generously donated to the Foundation her appearance fees from several concerts and guest appearances. In 1996, Céline helped the Foundation to secure an important new sponsorship with Royal Airlines. " – Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website

She is on the board of Fondation Achille-Tanguay, an organization which helps poor Québec families toward self-sufficiency.

Céline established the Céline Dion Foundation in 1999. The foundation has donated to orgainzations such as the American Heart Association and Special Olympics, Nevada.