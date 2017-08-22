A voluntary US health agency working to defeat neuromuscular diseases through programs of worldwide research, comprehensive services, and far-reaching professional and public health education

MDA is the largest nongovernmental sponsor of neuromuscular disease research.

More than 1 million Americans are affected by neuromuscular diseases. About 250,000 have some form of muscular dystrophy.

Included in the more than 40 neuromuscular diseases covered by MDA are nine forms of muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease), myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease and others.

MDA is the first nonprofit agency to be recognized by the American Medical Association with a Lifetime Achievement Award for “significant and lasting contributions to the health and welfare of humanity.”

MDA was founded in 1950 and awarded its first research grant to Dr. Ade Milhorat, a pioneer of modern muscular dystrophy research.