The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced that Garcelle Beauvais, Aloe Blacc, Bryan Cranston, Adam Devine, Fat Joe, Liz Gillies, Aldis Hodge, Edwin Hodge, DJ Khaled, Daniel Levy, Loni Love, Leslie Mann, Robin Thicke, Gabrielle Union Wade and John David Washington have been added to The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon.

The two-hour special, hosted by actor and comedian Kevin Hart, will stream LIVE on October 24 from 8-10pm ET reaching an audience of over 100 million on the LOL Network platforms including YouTube, Pluto, and more to be announced.

These celebrities join the already star-studded lineup including previously announced participants: Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad, Michael B. Jordan, Jillian Mercado.

The Director of The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon, Jonathan Krisel, Caviar, said “Reimagining a major cultural television program that generations still remember, is very exciting, especially at a time when we all need some joy and hope. Bringing the mission to new audiences through streaming and social media, with some of the funniest, most talented celebrities of our time, is the thread that we are building upon for this year’s show with Kevin Hart,” he continued.

“I’m very encouraged by the continued innovative fundraising by MDA with the reimagining of the telethon to continue the mission in the toughest times,” says Chris Rosa, PhD, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Inclusion Initiatives for The City University of New York and former MDA Board member. “It’s incredibly important to raise awareness on the world’s stage to fund research and care for people with neuromuscular diseases, like me. When the community comes together we are empowered and can shine a spotlight on the contributions we all make on a daily basis, and I’m proud to be part of a production that is collaborating directly with the people MDA serves,” he continued.

The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon will be a reimagined event featuring entertainment, comedy, musical performances, and MDA’s Let’s Play For A Cure gaming elements. The special will give viewers the opportunity to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Help From the Hart Charity, as well as get an inside look at the essential work of the organization through impactful profiles on families, research, care, and advocacy.

“We’re thrilled to have these incredibly talented celebrities help raise critical funds we need for research, care and advocacy for our families,” said Lynn O’Connor Vos, President and CEO of MDA. “We are also firmly dedicated to ensuring that the neuromuscular disease community is accurately portrayed and celebrated in all of the programming with our community advisory committee providing counsel, and having representation on the Telethon production team and as part of the writing process. We are grateful for all support as we focus on raising awareness and removing barriers for people within our community.”

There will be one hour of extended programming taking place immediately following the telethon, called Telethon Showcase. “Our extended programming offers an even more in-depth look, celebrating members of the neuromuscular community who are living and working independently and making meaningful differences in the world,” says Jeff Calhoun, producer and director. The extended show will be hosted by Nancy O’Dell and Jann Carl, featuring appearances from other celebrity guests.

The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy association and Help From the Hart. For more than 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association has funded research and care for more than 300,000 people in the United States living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.