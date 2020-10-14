Barry Manilow
16
charities
19
causes
39
articles
1
video

Manilow held a benefit concert November 12, 1989 at the University of South Carolina’s Carolina Coliseum in Columbia to help the Charleston, South Carolina area recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo in 1989. The $10 tickets sold out in three hours, and concertgoers were asked to bring canned food to be donated to residents in disaster areas. Before his concert, Mayor T. Patton Adams named that day “Barry Manilow Day” and Manilow presented the Red Cross and the The Salvation Army with checks of $42,500 each.

To help in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Manilow personally matched every US dollar donated by his fans to the American Red Cross through the Manilow Fund for Health and Hope website, and the fund itself also matched, tripling the original donation. The fund delivered $150,000 in less than 48 hours to the American Red Cross, and hoped to raise a grand total of $300,000.

Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Annie LennoxBilly JoelCarrie UnderwoodCharlize TheronColdplayCourteney CoxCéline DionElton JohnGeorge ClooneyHeidi KlumJennifer LopezPaul McCartneyReba McEntireStingWhoopi Goldberg

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Barry Manilow"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 19

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, ALS, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Senior Citizen Support, Unemployment/Career Support

Contact Barry Manilow

You can contact Barry Manilow using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Theater, Music

More fields