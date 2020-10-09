Event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis announced today that Sir Michael Caine, David Copperfield, John Elway, Kenny G, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, Maria Shriver, Sam Smith, Sir Rod Stewart, Pia Toscano, and Usher join the incredible line-up of talent for the virtual 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball on Saturday, October 10 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

In partnership with PEOPLE, the legendary biennial event, which is dedicated to raising funds for clinical care and diabetes research for the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes and Children’s Diabetes Foundation, will stream exclusively on PEOPLE.com/Carousel, PeopleTV, PEOPLE social platforms (Facebook and Twitter) and PEOPLE YouTube. This marks the first time in its illustrious history that the Carousel of Hope Ball will be available for public viewing. This year’s event will celebrate two very significant occasions – Davis’ 90th birthday, and the 40th Anniversary of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. As previously announced, the evening will be filled with once-in-a-lifetime performances and special appearances from icons including Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager, Tony Bennett, Andrea Bocelli, George Clooney, Dame Joan Collins, Clive Davis, Robert De Niro, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jane Fonda, David Foster, David Geffen, Josh Groban, Samuel L. Jackson, Quincy Jones, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert, Jay Leno, Rob Lowe, Nigel Lythgoe, Barry Manilow, Judge Judy Sheindlin, Diane Warren, Dionne Warwick, Oprah Winfrey, Henry Winkler, and many more!

As previously announced, this year’s event will feature Jay Leno as master of ceremonies, David Foster as music director, George Schlatter as honorary producer, and Clive Davis and Quincy Jones as music chairmen. The event will be produced and directed by Erich Bergen and Marc Johnston. 2020 marks the 34th Carousel Ball, where guests will enjoy a silent auction, exciting entertainment, and musical performances. Rated #1 Benefit in Southern California by BizBash for multiple years, this star-studded evening is not to be missed. For additional information about the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball, and to reserve a virtual spot, visit: carouselofhope.org.

The most recent Carousel of Hope Ball, hosted in 2018, honored Robert De Niro with the “Brass Ring Award” and featured show-stopping performances by legends Gladys Knight, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, and David Foster. The gala alone raised over $1.9 Million. Previous “Brass Ring Award” honorees include Frank Sinatra, Hillary Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Sir Sidney Poitier, David Foster, Halle Berry, Sherry Lansing and many more.

Since its inception in 1978, the iconic event has been a Hollywood favorite, uniting entertainment, sports, and business industry leaders from all areas for a night dedicated to raising awareness and, ultimately, finding a cure for diabetes. Diabetes, which afflicts over 30 million people in the United States alone, is rapidly on the rise. It is estimated that each year, approximately 50,000 Americans are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Of those, 25,000 are children. The Carousel Balls have raised more than $105 million to date, with proceeds benefitting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

The Underwriting Sponsor of the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball is Dexcom. Other supporting sponsors include Marlyn and Robert Day, The Beverly Hilton, Fox Corporation, GUESS Foundation, and Iris and Michael Smith. The Carousel of Hope’s exclusive wine partner is 7Cellars Wine & Spirits.

For the latest news and information regarding the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, be sure to follow on social media and join the conversation using #CarouselOfHope.