A star-studded cast including Sir Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson, Lucy Liu, Zachary Quinto, Michael C. Hall, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Bomer, Billy Porter, Judith Light and more will lend their voices to the audiobook edition of FIGHT OF THE CENTURY, a brand-new anthology curated by award-winning authors Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman in collaboration with the American Civil Liberties Union to mark its 100-year anniversary. More →