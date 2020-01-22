Samuel L. Jackson was an usher at the funeral of Martin Luther King in 1968, which led him to become active in the civil rights movement.
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Emergency services, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Missing Children, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water
