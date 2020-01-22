Samuel L. Jackson
26
charities
32
causes
120
articles
7
videos

Samuel L. Jackson was an usher at the funeral of Martin Luther King in 1968, which led him to become active in the civil rights movement.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alan RickmanAnnie LennoxBen StillerBill ClintonCharlize TheronDenzel WashingtonDesmond TutuGeorge ClooneyGillian AndersonJack BlackJustin TimberlakeMorgan FreemanSlashSusan SarandonWhoopi Goldberg

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Samuel L. Jackson"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 32

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Emergency services, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Missing Children, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water

Contact Samuel L. Jackson

You can contact Samuel L. Jackson using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies

More fields