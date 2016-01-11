21st Century Leaders encompasses Whatever It Takes, a unique charity artwork project which inspires hope by gathering artworks from leaders in all fields and raising funds for charitable causes chosen by each contributing leader.
Charities supported include: Adopt-A-Minefield, Anti-Slavery International, Breast Cancer Campaign, CARE, Children of the Andes, Children's Medical Research Institute, Christian Children’s Fund, City at Peace, Comic Relief, Dreams Can Be Foundation, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Greenpeace, Healthlink Worldwide, Heifer International, Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, Red Cross, LIFEbeat, LifeLine & Rape Crisis PMB, Opportunity International, Oxfam, ROTA, Rights and Humanity, S.A.F.E., Save the Children, Sharon Osborne Colon Cancer Program, Snoop Youth Football League, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Teenage Cancer Trust, The BRIT Trust, Christina Noble Children’s Foundation, Little Dreams Foundation, Lotus Outreach, Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, Toothfairy Foundation, Trade plus Aid, UNHCR, UNICEF, WaterAid, World Neighbors
Causes
Celebrity supporters 80
21st Century Leaders has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alan Rickman
- Amy Winehouse
- Annie Lennox
- Barry Gibb
- Barry Manilow
- Bee Gees
- Benicio del Toro
- Ben Kingsley
- Billy Connolly
- Bob Geldof
- Brian May
- Charlize Theron
- Chris Martin
- Christian Slater
- Christopher Reeve
- Claudia Schiffer
- Coldplay
- Courteney Cox
- Dave Grohl
- David Arquette
- David Bowie
- Deepak Chopra
- Desmond Tutu
- Donna Karan
- Ewan McGregor
- Gary Lineker OBE
- George Clooney
- Gillian Anderson
- Giorgio Armani
- Green Day
- Gwen Stefani
- Harvey Keitel
- Heather Mills
- Heidi Klum
- Ian McKellen
- Iman
- Jane Horrocks
- Jarvis Cocker
- John Travolta
- Joseph Fiennes
- Joss Stone
- Kasabian
- Keane
- Laurence Fishburne
- Liam Neeson
- Lucy Liu
- Margaret Atwood
- Melanie C
- Michael Bublé
- Michael Caine
- Minnie Driver
- Moby
- Morgan Freeman
- Naomi Campbell
- Natalie Imbruglia
- Nelly
- Nicole Kidman
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Patrick Stewart
- Paul McCartney
- Penelope Cruz
- Phil Collins
- Pierce Brosnan
- Richard Branson
- Ringo Starr
- Robbie Williams
- Robin Wright
- Roger Moore
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Scissor Sisters
- Shirley Bassey
- Slash
- Snoop Dogg
- Steve Redgrave
- Susan Sarandon
- The Edge
- Toni Collette
- Treva Etienne
- Vivienne Westwood
- Whoopi Goldberg