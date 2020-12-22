Dedicated to protecting refugees, and solving refugee problems worldwide.
Celebrity supporters 48
UNHCR has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alek Wek
- Amandla Stenberg
- Angelina Jolie
- Anna Easteden
- Annie Lennox
- Barbara Hendricks
- Becky G
- Ben Affleck
- Ben Stiller
- Brad Pitt
- Cara Delevingne
- Condoleezza Rice
- David Morrissey
- Diane Kruger
- Emile Hirsch
- Ger Duany
- Giorgio Armani
- Greg James
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Halima Aden
- Henning Mankell
- Isabel Lucas
- Jessica Biel
- Justin Timberlake
- Kat Graham
- Kenna
- Khaled Hosseini
- Luciano Pavarotti
- Luke Evans
- Lupe Fiasco
- Madeleine Albright
- Margot Robbie
- Martti Ahtisaari
- Michelle Engelsman
- Mick Jagger
- Mika
- Mohamed Salah
- Neil Gaiman
- Nomzamo Mbatha
- Paulo Coelho
- Pierre Omidyar
- Roberto Manrique
- Rolling Stones
- Sting
- Theo James
- Tim Cook
- Yao Chen
- Yusra Mardini