Biel made a YouTube video supporting GoodSearch and Much Love.

Biel founded the Make The Difference Network with her family.

Jessica Biel has starred in numerous films, both critically acclaimed and box office successes such as HITCHCOCK, THE ILLUSIONIST, THE A-TEAM, TOTAL RECALL, and VALENTINE’S DAY. In addition to her impressive body of work, Biel is well-known for her extensive philanthropic efforts. In 2010, Biel joined a determined group of climbers to the top of Mr. Kilimanjaro in order to raise awareness about the need for clean water worldwide. This climb was a part of the Summit on the Summit expedition along with members of the United Nations Foundation. In 2012 Biel was honored with an “Impact Award” at VARIETY’S Power of Women ceremony her work with charity:water specifically highlighting how clean water directly affected the lives of mothers and daughters in villages throughout Africa; as well as its direct link to education for women. She’s recently teamed up with activist Saundra Pelletier, Founding CEO of WomanCare Global, to launch a new initiative to help educate women and girls on menses, sex, contraception and the female body. As part of the initiative, the pair released a series of videos through Funny or Die on behalf of WomanCare Global and the Then Who Will campaign to help spread their message in an engaging, fun, and informative way.