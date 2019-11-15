Justin Timberlake
Justin donated an item to watchmaker Nixon to be made into a watch, the sale of which benefitted the MusiCares MAP Fund — a pool of resources set aside to address addiction and recovery needs of members of the music community.

Timberlake teamed up with REM’s Michael Stipe for a charity single to continue aid for Hurricane Katrina victims; proceeds benefit Mercy Corps. The CD, In the Sun, is available for purchase on iTunes.

Timberlake was awarded the Big Help award for his charity work at the 2011 Kids’ Choice Awards held at the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Substance Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support, Water, Women

