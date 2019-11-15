Justin donated an item to watchmaker Nixon to be made into a watch, the sale of which benefitted the MusiCares MAP Fund — a pool of resources set aside to address addiction and recovery needs of members of the music community.
Timberlake teamed up with REM’s Michael Stipe for a charity single to continue aid for Hurricane Katrina victims; proceeds benefit Mercy Corps. The CD, In the Sun, is available for purchase on iTunes.
Timberlake was awarded the Big Help award for his charity work at the 2011 Kids’ Choice Awards held at the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles.
Charities & foundations supported 32
Justin Timberlake has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Cancer Research Institute
- Childwatch
- GLSEN
- Habitat For Humanity
- Keep A Child Alive
- Kids Wish Network
- Make-A-Wish Foundation
- Make The Difference Network
- Melanoma Research Alliance
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering
- Mercy Corps
- Mission Australia
- Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation
- MusiCares
- Music for Relief
- Musicians on Call
Causes supported 27
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Substance Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support, Water, Women
