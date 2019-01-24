Shriners Hospitals for Children is a network of facilities in North America that provides superior medical care at no charge to children under the age of 18. The first Shriners Hospital opened in Shreveport, LA, in 1922, and the network today encompasses 22 hospitals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Shriners Hospitals are at the forefront of medical treatment and research in orthopedic, burn and spinal cord injury care, and more than 800,000 young people are today able to lead better, fuller lives, thanks to the hospitals and medical services provided.