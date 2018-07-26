Jessica Alba is an actress, activist, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and founder of The Honest Company.

Known worldwide for her variety of onscreen roles, Jessica’s acting career began at the age of 12. After studying at the Atlantic Theatre Company with founders William H. Macy and David Mamet, she went on to gain worldwide recognition as the star of James Cameron’s “Dark Angel.” She has since made over 25 feature films, from comedies to dramas, gritty independents to major studio blockbusters, that have earned a combined box office total of over $800 million.

Founded in 2012, The Honest Company (Honest.com) is a mission-driven company and certified B Corporation that is the trusted resource for safe, effective, accessible and stylish non-toxic family and lifestyle goods, including diapers and childcare, personal care, household cleaners, and health and wellness products. The Honest Company strives to promote sustainability, empowers employees to make a difference in communities, and supports over 100 non-profit initiatives working to solve critical health and social issues affecting all children and families. With every product purchased, The Honest Company also makes a donation to families in need.

The Honest Company’s products have been recognized by the Environmental Working Group and awarded a range of top consumer, parenting, and eco-friendly honors, including the National Parenting Publication Awards, the Natural Child World Eco-Excellence Awards, Parent Tested Parent Approved, SheKnows Parenting Awards, The Red Tricycle Totally Awesome Awards, and an Allure Best of Beauty Award. The Honest Life, Jessica’s creative guide to resourceful, healthy, and stylish living, was published in 2013 and is a New York Times bestseller.

Jessica’s extensive advocacy includes her active support of several non-profits, including V-Day, Healthy Child Healthy World, Step Up Women's Network, The Children's Defense Fund, Declare Yourself, and VotoLatino, as well as a role as the global ambassador and co-chair for 1Goal, an international campaign tied to the World Cup to expand global education, alongside Queen Rania Abdullah of Jordan and Bono. She has led several trips to Capitol Hill advocating for women and children’s social justice and as a spokesperson for the Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families Coalition, joining leading public health experts to demand government leadership increase protections against toxic chemicals. In 2014, Jessica inaugurated The Honest Company Ultra Clean Room at Mount Sinai, a state-of-the-art facility that measures the impact of chemicals in the environment on children’s health with enhanced precision and speed to support evidence-based solutions to reducing toxic chemicals in the environment, educate the public, and shift public policy. She is also on the board of directors of Baby2Baby (Baby2Baby.org), which supplies essential baby gear and clothing to families in need.

Jessica was in the top twenty of Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business, one of CNBC’s Next List of Rebels, Leaders and Innovators and one of Fortune’s 10 Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs. She has been named part of Vanity Fair’s Next Establishment, Entrepreneur of the Year at the UK Glamour Women of the Year Awards and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. She is also the recipient of the Entertainment Media Association’s Green Parent Award and the Mt. Sinai Children’s Environmental Health Center Champion for Children Award.

In 2014, she and her company donated over $41,000 to The MaxLove Project.

Jessica Alba designed a denim jacket for an auction benefitting SOS Children's Villages.

Alba was one of the recipients of Love Our Children USA's “Mothers Who Make A Difference” awards in 2009.

