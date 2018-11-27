Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls® is a Nashville-based charity that collects shoes from the warehouses of footwear companies and the closets of people like you.

The charity distributes these shoes free of charge to people in need, regardless of race, religion, class, or any other criteria.

Since 2005, Soles4Souls has given away over 11 million pairs of new and gently worn shoes (currently donating one pair every 7 seconds.) The shoes have been distributed to people in over 125 countries, including Kenya, Thailand, Nepal and the United States.

Soles4Souls has been featured in Runner’s World, Ladies’ Home Journal, National Geographic’s Green Guide and The New York Times. It has appeared on CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, BBC, CNN and thousands of regional news outlets across North America.

Soles4Souls is a 501©(3) recognized by the IRS and donating parties are eligible for tax advantages. Anyone can join our cause, and we need your help. Visit www.giveshoes.org for more information.

A decent pair of footwear can help prevent puncture wounds, worms, disease and even amputation. It can lead to education opportunities for children and employment prospects for adults. The gift of shoes is profound for victims of natural disasters and those living in abject poverty and the charity’s focused, yet simple mission, “Changing the World, One Pair At A Time” is the primary reason behind its success.

Host a shoe drive or fundraiser in your school, church, synagogue or neighborhood. You will help keep shoes out of landfills as well as helping people who have never owned a pair of shoes. $1 + = 1 pair of shoes.

You can also join Soles4Souls on an international humanitarian trip to hand out shoes to those in need.

Please visit www.giveshoes.org for more information and to see videos and photos of the cool things volunteers do and the people they help!

