Soles4Souls® is a Nashville-based charity that collects shoes from the warehouses of footwear companies and the closets of people like you.

The charity distributes these shoes free of charge to people in need, regardless of race, religion, class, or any other criteria.

Since 2005, Soles4Souls has given away over 11 million pairs of new and gently worn shoes (currently donating one pair every 7 seconds.) The shoes have been distributed to people in over 125 countries, including Kenya, Thailand, Nepal and the United States.

Soles4Souls has been featured in Runner’s World, Ladies’ Home Journal, National Geographic’s Green Guide and The New York Times. It has appeared on CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, BBC, CNN and thousands of regional news outlets across North America.

Soles4Souls is a 501©(3) recognized by the IRS and donating parties are eligible for tax advantages. Anyone can join our cause, and we need your help. Visit www.giveshoes.org for more information.