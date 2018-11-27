Soles4Souls® is a Nashville-based charity that collects shoes from the warehouses of footwear companies and the closets of people like you.
The charity distributes these shoes free of charge to people in need, regardless of race, religion, class, or any other criteria.
Since 2005, Soles4Souls has given away over 11 million pairs of new and gently worn shoes (currently donating one pair every 7 seconds.) The shoes have been distributed to people in over 125 countries, including Kenya, Thailand, Nepal and the United States.
Soles4Souls has been featured in Runner’s World, Ladies’ Home Journal, National Geographic’s Green Guide and The New York Times. It has appeared on CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, BBC, CNN and thousands of regional news outlets across North America.
Soles4Souls is a 501©(3) recognized by the IRS and donating parties are eligible for tax advantages. Anyone can join our cause, and we need your help. Visit www.giveshoes.org for more information.
How you can help
Spread The Word
A decent pair of footwear can help prevent puncture wounds, worms, disease and even amputation. It can lead to education opportunities for children and employment prospects for adults. The gift of shoes is profound for victims of natural disasters and those living in abject poverty and the charity’s focused, yet simple mission, “Changing the World, One Pair At A Time” is the primary reason behind its success.
Volunteer
Host a shoe drive or fundraiser in your school, church, synagogue or neighborhood. You will help keep shoes out of landfills as well as helping people who have never owned a pair of shoes. $1 + = 1 pair of shoes.
You can also join Soles4Souls on an international humanitarian trip to hand out shoes to those in need.
Please visit www.giveshoes.org for more information and to see videos and photos of the cool things volunteers do and the people they help!
Causes
Celebrity supporters 112
Soles4Souls has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adam Gregory
- Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson
- Aldis Hodge
- Alex Rodriguez
- Alison Sweeney
- Al Roker
- Amaré Stoudemire
- Amy Grant
- Andy Cohen
- Ann Curry
- Antawn Jamison
- Arnold Palmer
- Ashleigh Banfield
- Austin Anderson
- Billy Bush
- Billy Joel
- Brandon Molale
- Brandon Tyler Russell
- Brian Williams
- Brittany Snow
- Brooke Burke
- Brooke Shields
- CaCee Cobb
- Carmelo Anthony
- Cee Lo Green
- Chace Crawford
- Chelsea Handler
- Chris Hope
- Curtis Stone
- Derek Jeter
- Donald Faison
- Don Cheadle
- Edwin Hodge
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Elton John
- Faith Hill
- George Lopez
- Holly Madison
- James Belushi
- Janel Parrish
- Jason Bateman
- Jason Kidd
- Jason Wahler
- Jeff Fisher
- Jeff Gordon
- Jeff Probst
- Jessica Alba
- Jessica Simpson
- Jillian Michaels
- Jimmie Johnson
- Jimmy Fallon
- Joan Rivers
- John Krasinski
- Jonah Hill
- Joseph Simmons
- Joss Stone
- Justin Timberlake
- Kellie Pickler
- Kenny Rogers
- Ken Paves
- Khloe Kardashian
- Kim Kardashian West
- Kourtney Kardashian
- Kris Jenner
- Kristin Chenoweth
- Lamar Odom
- Lance Bass
- Lauren Conrad
- Liam Hemsworth
- Margaret Cho
- Maria Menounos
- Maria Sharapova
- Mariska Hargitay
- Matthew Morrison
- Matt Lauer
- Meagan Good
- Melissa Rivers
- Michael Franti
- Michelle Pfeiffer
- Moby
- Nick Lachey
- Paris Hilton
- Parker Posey
- Perez Hilton
- Phil Mickelson
- Pia Toscano
- Rachael Ray
- Randy Jackson
- Reba McEntire
- Ricky Gervais
- Robinson Cano
- Ryan Getzlaf
- Ryan Seacrest
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Scarlett Johansson
- Seth Green
- Sharon Stone
- Spike Lee
- Stephen Merchant
- Stevie Nicks
- Susan Lucci
- Tamara Tunie
- Taylor Swift
- Tom Brokaw
- Vince Gill
- Viola Davis
- Wanda Sykes
- Wayne Gretzky
- Wilmer Valderrama
- Yoko Ono
- Zach Braff
- Zach Callison