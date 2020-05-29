Yoko Ono is an avant-garde artist and musician and the widow of John Lennon.
She is known for her peace activism. On October 9, 2007 Ono officially lit the Imagine Peace Tower on Viðey Island in Iceland, dedicated to peace.
Charities & foundations supported 14
Yoko Ono has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Yoko Ono"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 18
AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Peace, Poverty, Refugees
Contact Yoko Ono
You can contact Yoko Ono using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)