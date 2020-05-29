Yoko Ono
Yoko Ono is an avant-garde artist and musician and the widow of John Lennon.

She is known for her peace activism. On October 9, 2007 Ono officially lit the Imagine Peace Tower on Viðey Island in Iceland, dedicated to peace.

Causes supported 18

AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Peace, Poverty, Refugees

