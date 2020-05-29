John Lennon
charities
causes
articles
videos

A long-time supporter of the Peace movement and a founding member of The Beatles, John Lennon was murdered in December, 1980.

John Lennon has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Causes supported 11

Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Peace, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking

