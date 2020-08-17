Jason Mraz auctioned tickets to his North American tour in 2008 for MusiCares.
Charities & foundations supported 29
Jason Mraz has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Jason Mraz"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 26
AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Sports, Unemployment/Career Support, Water
Contact Jason Mraz
You can contact Jason Mraz using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)