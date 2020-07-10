Here’s your chance to hang out with Jason Mraz at his home studio.

Hang Out with Jason Mraz at His Home Studio on the Mranch

omaze.com is giving you the chance to join Jason for a tour of the Mraz Family Farm and a delicious farm-to-table lunch – and all you have to do to enter to win is donate to charity. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

Grab your fellow geek in the pink because you and a friend are joining Jason Mraz at his home studio on the Mranch! This is the very studio where Jason recorded his new album “Look For the Good” and you won’t have to look very far to see the good that’s all around. You’ll score an inside look at where and how Jason creates his witty, yet oh so sweet musical wordplay, enjoy a tour of Mraz Family Farms and chat over a delicious farm-to-table lunch together. Maybe he’ll even give you a taste of his farm fresh avocados, passionfruit or coffee beans! Flights and hotel included.

Proceeds will go to the Jason Mraz Foundation. The Jason Mraz Foundation’s mission is to support inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. Since 2011, the foundation has donated more than $1 million to various charities working toward these goals. Your donation will help provide program support, performance opportunities and arts education.

To find out more and enter, click here.