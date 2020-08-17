Some of music’s biggest names brought the fun and excitement of a music festival into viewer’s homes last week for a virtual festival called Music Gives: Together #forStJude.

The event was held to raise funds and awareness in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children. The full concert is available here, where supporters can view, share and donate to St. Jude.

Artists in pop, R&B, country, Latin, indie, Gospel united to bring all the makings of a summertime celebration – great music, delicious food and special edition souvenirs – to viewers with content across six stages. The event featured performances and special appearances by ABIR, AJ Rafael, Anthony Brown, Anthony Hamilton, Bobby Bones, Brad Paisley, Brett Eldredge, Cathy and Patrick Warburton, Cash Cash, CeCe Winans, Chef Lorena Garcia, Chef John Mitzewich, Chef Seamus Mullen, Chef Yisus, Coco Quinn, Darius Rucker, Drew Holcomb, For King & Country, Hot Chelle Rae, Jason Mraz, John McLaughlin, JD McCrary, Johnnyswimm, Jon Secada, Keith Urban, Kirk Franklin, La Energia Norteña, Lady A, Luis Fonsi, MAJOR., Mali Music, MercyMe, Natalia Jimenez, Randy Owen with ALABAMA, Pepa (Sandra Denton), Seal, Skillet, Tim McGraw, Third Eye Blind, Tye Tribbett and Us the Duo. It was hosted by Zach Sang, Montell Jordan, Frank Kramer, Omar Velasco and Argelia Atilano, former St. Jude patients Lindsey and Joel Alsup and CMT’s Cody Alan and Marley Sherwood.

Because of events like these, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.