Country music artist Tim McGraw has built a generous charitable repertoire over the past decade. He and his wife, Faith Hill, took truckloads of relief items down to the Gulf area after Hurricane Katrina. They also performed a charity tour, giving all the proceeds to the Neighbor's Keeper Foundation, a group the couple formed to help victims of the disaster.

The singer designed a charity t-shirt sold through Angelwear to benefit MusiCares, which supports musicians in times of need, but his charity focus is on health issues, especially since picking up the reins of his late father’s charity. The Tug McGraw Foundation raises funds to enhance the quality of life of children and adults with brain tumors; Tim hosted a charity poker tournament to benefit the Foundation.

McGraw supports the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, the David Foster Foundation, which helps families of children in need of organ transplants, and Musicians on Call, which brings music to hospital patients’ bedsides. He also regularly performs during dinners and auctions to benefit children with disabilities.

Tim played an impromptu charity concert with Kid Rock to raise money for the Red Cross.

Hill and McGraw gave the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society $375,000…the entire gate receipts from one of their concerts to assist 17 Sailors’ families following the terrorist attack on USS COLE, the guided missile destroyer that suffered significant damage in the Gulf of Aden, Yemen on October 12, 2000.