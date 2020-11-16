In an unprecedented year and holiday season, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara, Michael Strahan, Luis Fonsi, campaign newcomer Yara Shahidi and many more celebrities are uniting with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® National Outreach Director Marlo Thomas to support the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign.

Actors, artists, entertainers, sports personalities and more will support St. Jude through various activations, including appearances in online and radio spots as well as taking to social media to ask others to join St. Jude in the fight to end childhood cancer. These celebrity supporters include Anthony Hamilton, Banda El Recodo, Blanca Soto, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Dwane Casey, Erica Campbell, Gerardo Ortiz, Jake Owen, Jekalyn Carr, JoJo Siwa, Keith Urban, Kirk Franklin, Lady A, Luis Coronel, MAJOR., Tim McGraw, Sam Hurley and The Game Theorists Matthew and Stephanie Patrick.

“I am so grateful for the generous loving spirit that we receive from our fabulous family of stars,” said Marlo Thomas, National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “The holidays are a time when we all come together to help the children and families of St. Jude. Even in these extraordinary times, the research and treatment at St. Jude will not stop, because cancer doesn’t stop for anything. We are blessed to have their unwavering support and their generous spirit that helps raise the funds that allows our doctors and scientists to continue their lifesaving work. When you give during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign, you’re giving the families of St. Jude the chance to create more precious memories.”

“When Marlo first asked me to be part of the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign more than 15 years ago, I didn’t realize the impact that the children and this cause would have on my life,” said Jennifer Aniston. “In an unprecedented year filled with so many challenges, I am inspired more than ever by the courageous children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. With our collective support, families can focus on helping their little loved ones get better and we can all help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.”

The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign brings together celebrity friends, corporate partners and holiday shoppers to raise funds to support the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have increased the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened over 50 years ago. Throughout the months of November and December, shoppers can give online or in-store at participating national brands.

Actress Yara Shahidi is the youngest national spokesperson to join the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign. “This is my first year being a part of the Thanks and Giving campaign for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Yara Shahidi. “St. Jude has always held personal meaning for the entirety of my family, as the hospital cared for our cousin Brian and his family. St. Jude goes above and beyond treating children from across the U.S. and around the world who are fighting cancer, sickle cell and other life-threatening diseases. If you can, please join me and support the children of St. Jude, and together, we can help end childhood cancer.”

"The children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital hold a special place in my heart and I am thrilled to once again participate in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign," said Sofia Vergara. “St. Jude treats children from across the country and around the world and they freely share the discoveries they make worldwide to save thousands more children. Together, we can help St. Jude continue their life saving work and give hope to children everywhere.”

“I’m motivated each and every day by the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and I’m honored to once again be a part of the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign,” said Michael Strahan. In a year where we are more thankful for everyday heroes – I am continually inspired by the doctors, nurses, researchers and all the staff at St. Jude. With our support, they can continue working to find a cure for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Together, let’s make a difference in the lives of these precious children."

“I love being a part of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital family and I am thrilled to once again be a part of the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign,” said Luis Fonsi. “The kindness and love that surrounds the children at St. Jude motivates me each and every day. And the positivity and strength of the children is inspiring. Please join me this holiday season by donating to St. Jude. Your support will give hope to children in communities across America and around the world.”

To join the fight against childhood cancer this holiday season:

Donate at stjude.org and visit the site to learn more.

Donate at participating businesses while you shop online and in-store. Visit stjude.org/thanksandgiving for a complete list of partners.

Join and engage with the @StJude community on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.