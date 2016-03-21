The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt treats the region’s sickest patients, caring for patients in 44 states in the past year. Children’s Hospital has been recognized as one of the premier children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Parents magazine and the Leapfrog Group.

Children’s Hospital is the most comprehensive children’s hospital in the state. We offer Centers of Excellence for the treatment of diabetes and congenital heart disorders, as well as services for cancer treatments, organ and bone marrow transplants and developmental disorders. The hospital provides the highest level of neonatal intensive care in the state, repairs broken legs and everything in between, while providing family-centered care every step of the way.

Children’s Hospital treats all children regardless of ability to pay. Children’s Hospital has the only Pediatric Emergency Department in Middle Tennessee with more than 48,626 visits in fiscal year 2009. More than 171,286 patients were seen in outpatient clinics the same year.

Constructed in 2004, the freestanding children’s hospital is filled with the latest state-of-the art equipment and information systems to provide the best treatments for patients and offers a variety of family accommodations to help fulfill its mission of family-centered care. Children’s Hospital is a non-profit teaching and research hospital that relies on the support of individuals and others to help children get well and on their way.