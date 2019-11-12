She may have one of the most beautiful smiles in Hollywood, but Jessica Simpson is more than just a pretty face. Not only is she an active supporter of several education and health charities, she is also the International Youth Ambassador for Operation Smile, an organization that provides free reconstructive surgery to tens of thousands of children and young adults in 25 developing countries and the United States and brings them new hope and new lives.

The charity reached the 28-year-old pop star through her celebrity hairdresser, Ken Paves. Paves took the opportunity to show her an Operation Smile video, and after months of quiet courting, Simpson became Operation Smile’s international youth ambassador. According to the organization, she has generated $4 million in television news coverage alone.

To show her support for the charity, the star performed at Operation Smile’s Los Angeles Gala in 2003 and also gave a benefit concert as part of NBC’s “The Apprentice.” In 2004, she was presented with the organization’s Universal Smile Award at their Third Annual Los Angeles Gala. She followed this with a trip to Nakuru, Kenya, where she assisted a volunteer team with the medical evaluations of more than 280 children who required life-changing corrective surgery.

“My experience in Kenya with Operation Smile was incredible,” she said. “To witness the truly miraculous transformations in the lives of so many desperate and needy children was both powerful and personally rewarding.”

Simpson also supports Variety - The Children's Charity and last year donated a new Chrysler minivan to the Elim orphanage in Nuevo Laredo.

Jessica has given her support to Soles4Souls', saying, “It’s an honor to donate shoes to help Soles4Souls as they do incredible things for the less fortunate people in this world. I encourage everyone to lend support.” -Jessica Simpson