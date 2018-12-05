Providing free reconstructive surgery for more than 150,000 children and young adults born with cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial deformities, in more than 60 countries, bringing them new hope and new lives.

The charity reached pop star Jessica Simpson through her celebrity hairdresser, Ken Paves. Paves took the opportunity to show her an Operation Smile video, and after months of quiet courting, Simpson became Operation Smile’s international youth ambassador. According to the organization, she has generated $4 million in television news coverage alone. [Source: Forbes]