Providing free reconstructive surgery for more than 150,000 children and young adults born with cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial deformities, in more than 60 countries, bringing them new hope and new lives.
The charity reached pop star Jessica Simpson through her celebrity hairdresser, Ken Paves. Paves took the opportunity to show her an Operation Smile video, and after months of quiet courting, Simpson became Operation Smile’s international youth ambassador. According to the organization, she has generated $4 million in television news coverage alone. [Source: Forbes]
Causes
Celebrity supporters 47
Operation Smile has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- AJ Buckley
- Annette Bening
- Barbara Windsor
- Billy Bush
- Brooke Burke
- Charice Pempengco
- Chase Johnson
- David Charvet
- Deidre Hall
- George W. Bush
- Jackie Chan
- Jared Padalecki
- Jeff Bridges
- Jensen Ackles
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Jessica Simpson
- John Salley
- John Stamos
- Joss Whedon
- Justin Bartha
- Kate Walsh
- Ken Paves
- Mariah Carey
- Matthew Fox