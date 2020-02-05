In addition to participating on an Operation Smile medical mission to Lima, Peru, in 2007, actress and model Molly Sims, best known for her role on the popular TV show “Las Vegas,” co-hosted Operation Smile’s The Smile Collection fundraising gala in New York.

Of her experience in Peru, Sims said, “These kinds of experiences in life are not easily come by. We thank Operation Smile for enriching our lives and showing us a new frontier. Operation Smile volunteers are wonderful, beautiful people who change children’s lives. This experience with Operation Smile in Peru touched our hearts and made us realize how truly lucky we are, and how lucky these people are to have Operation Smile in their lives.”

She is also a Baby2Baby Angel.