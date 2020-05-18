Global Green

Creating green buildings and cities, eliminating weapons of mass destruction that threaten lives and the environment, and providing clean, safe drinking water for the 2.4 billion people who lack access to clean water

Causes

Environment, Health, Peace, Poverty, Water

Celebrity supporters 68

Global Green has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

Insights

Activity
Social reach
Google trends for "Global Green"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...