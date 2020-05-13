An auction on eBay raised $101,000 for shirts he and Heath Ledger wore in Brokeback Mountain for Variety - The Children's Charity.
Jake signed a wooden dog bone for an auction benefitting the Mississippi Animal Rescue League.
Charities & foundations supported 19
Jake Gyllenhaal has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Jake Gyllenhaal"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 21
AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Voter Education, Water
Contact Jake Gyllenhaal
You can contact Jake Gyllenhaal using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)