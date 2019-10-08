Charlize is the founder of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

A business man once paid $42,000 in a charity auction to have dinner with Charlize. The funds raised in the auction went to benefit international charities such as Oxfam, International Red Cross and the National Geographic Society

Appeared in a South African commercial opposing violence against woman as part of the “Real Men Don’t Rape” campaign

Helped the Rape Crisis Center in Cape Town when the government would not let them state the number of rapes committed in South Africa each year.

Theron helped design and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.

She made a PSA for the Food Bank For New York City that can be viewed here.

In 2009, Charlize Theron was designated United Nations Messenger of Peace. In this role, she focuses on HIV prevention, and the elimination of violence against women.