Charlize is the founder of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.
A business man once paid $42,000 in a charity auction to have dinner with Charlize. The funds raised in the auction went to benefit international charities such as Oxfam, International Red Cross and the National Geographic Society
Appeared in a South African commercial opposing violence against woman as part of the “Real Men Don’t Rape” campaign
Helped the Rape Crisis Center in Cape Town when the government would not let them state the number of rapes committed in South Africa each year.
Theron helped design and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.
She made a PSA for the Food Bank For New York City that can be viewed here.
In 2009, Charlize Theron was designated United Nations Messenger of Peace. In this role, she focuses on HIV prevention, and the elimination of violence against women.
Charities & foundations supported 36
Charlize Theron has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- 21st Century Leaders
- American Foundation for AIDS Research
- American Heart Association
- American Stroke Association
- Artists for a New South Africa
- Artists for Peace and Justice
- Best Friends Animal Society
- Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project
- Clothes Off Our Back
- Community Inspiring Today's Youth
- Dogs Deserve Better
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- Feeding America
- Food Bank For New York City
- GLAAD
- Global Green
- Legacy of Hope Foundation
- Luke Neuhedel Foundation
- Madison Foundation
- Make It Right
- Mpilonhle
- Much Love Animal Rescue
- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
- Nelson Mandela Children's Fund
- ONEXONE
- Onyx and Breezy Foundation
- Oprah's Angel Network
- PETA
- Population Services International
- Project Angel Food
- Red Cross
- Stand Up To Cancer
- The Art of Elysium
- Tibet House
- Whatever It Takes
- YouthAIDS
Causes supported 30
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Missing Children, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women
