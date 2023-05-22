On Saturday night, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) hosted the annual Block Party 2023, raising over $900,000 for CTAOP.

Alan Ritchson, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang with CTAOP auction winner (2nd from L) speak on stage during Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party

Credit/Copyright: Presley Ann/Getty Images for CTAOP

The event brought together over 350 guests for a night of food, music, and fun to benefit CTAOP’s work supporting the health, education, and safety of youth in Southern Africa.

The evening’s live programming included a special drag show featuring performances by drag queens Luxx and Salina EsTitties, an onstage trivia game with the cast of Fast X, hosted by Aisha Tyler, and a live auction.

Charlize Theron is the founder of CTAOP, an organization dedicated to supporting the health and safety of youth in sub-Saharan Africa, with a particular focus on her home country of South Africa.

Notable attendees included: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Alan Ritchson, Sung Kang, Louis Letterier, Thuso Mbedu, Kiki Layne, Paris Jackson, Aisha Tyler, Alyssa Jirrels, Andrew Zimmern, Ariana Greenblatt, Corbin Reid, Dexter Darden, June Diane Raphael, Jimmy O. Yang, Kayla Ewell, Luxx, Mary McCormack, Navia Robinson, Paloma Garcia Lee, Patty Jenkins, Paul Scheer, Salina EsTitties, and Shudufhadzo Musida.

CTAOP Ubuntu Council: Priya Bery, Kelly Hallman, Stacey Kubasak-Goschin, Kweku Mandela, Dave Ross, Kimberly Steward, Kate Stirling, Brian Walsh, and Andrew Zimmern.

CTAOP Block Party 2023 was sponsored by Dior, Breitling, Universal, CAA and Bloomberg, with additional support from Stella Artois, Pernod Ricard and Whispering Angel.