The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) was created in 2007 by actress and UN Messenger of Peace, Charlize Theron, in collaboration with the Entertainment Industry Foundation. CTAOP helps keep African youth safe from HIV/AIDS by supporting community-engaged organizations that address the key drivers of the disease.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 21
Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
Insights
Google trends for "Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project"
Available to Insiders only