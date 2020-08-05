Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) was created in 2007 by actress and UN Messenger of Peace, Charlize Theron, in collaboration with the Entertainment Industry Foundation. CTAOP helps keep African youth safe from HIV/AIDS by supporting community-engaged organizations that address the key drivers of the disease.

Causes

AIDS & HIV, Children, Health

