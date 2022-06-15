Last week, Academy Award winning actress and UN Messenger of Peace, Charlize Theron hosted the second annual summer block party to benefit The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) at Universal Studios Backlot.

Wyclef Jean and Charlize Theron attend Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot

Credit/Copyright: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP

The outdoor event featured an opening weekend screening of Jurassic World Dominion following a special Q&A with the stars of the film, including Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, and Mamoudou Athie, as well as director Colin Trevorrow and writer, Emily Carmichael. The conversation was moderated by Charlize. Wyclef Jean also brought the audience to their feet with a special performance of “No Woman, No Cry,” “Ready or Not,” “Maria Maria,” and “Hips Don’t Lie” ahead of the Q&A.

Additional guests in attendance included Jordana Brewster, Lilly Singh, Mary McCormack, June Diane Raphael, Sofia Boutella, Paul Scheer, Lauren Conrad, Peter Cramer, Donna Langley, Sasha Merci, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Chef Andrew Zimmern, Reign Edwards, Luke Eisner, David Huggard, Delaney Rowe, Mike Manning, Vas Morgan, Alexandra Nechita, Will Peltz, Alyssa Sutherland, Hannah Skvarla, Michael Moses, Sarah Scott and London Lazerson, who enjoyed the summer block party activities including a bandana customizing booth, tarot card reader, tequila tasting, and a mechanical bull, while DJ Kiss kept the music flowing.

The menu for the evening was curated by Chef Andrew Zimmern and Chef Melissa King and was inspired by international street food. A silent and live auction also took place, offering experiences and products from brands like Dior, Valentino, Whispering Angel, Jenni Kayne, Jimmy Choo, artist Alexandra Nechita, Pernod Ricard, 4 Seasons and Breitling.

The event was sponsored by Dior, Universal, Ascent Global Logistics, XX Artists, Bloomberg, Pernod Ricard, Whispering Angel, Breitling, Ultimate Kronos Group, WME and The Little Market.

Created in 2007, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project advances the health, education, and safety of young people living in Southern Africa. The foundation does this by partnering with community-based organizations that support young people, their sexual and reproductive health and rights, and the prevention of gender-based violence. By mobilizing funding and relationships, strengthening capacity, and bringing awareness to the work of our Program Partners, CTAOP supports youth as they pursue a healthier, more equitable future for themselves and their communities.

CTAOP’s main vision is a more equitable future where ALL young people can stay healthy and safe.

In late 2021, CTAOP partnered with the Ford Foundation in their initiative to support COVID-19 vaccine equity, particularly in the Global South. Through this partnership, Charlize and Ford Foundation President Darren Walker co-authored a piece in TIME Magazine and appeared on BBC and CBS mornings, and CTAOP provided grants to community-based organizations in South Africa tackling the structural inequities that hinder equal access to COVID-19 vaccines. More recently, the KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa suffered the most devastating floods on record, killing almost 450 people and displacing thousands. CTAOP provided emergency response funding to organizations in the region providing food and basic needs, support for school children, psychosocial support, the rebuilding of homes and community structures, and other community-specific responses.