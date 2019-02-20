Wyclef Jean
charities
causes
articles
videos

Wyclef founded the Yéle Haiti Foundation and is a roaming ambassador promoting development in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

Jean co-wrote and recorded a song with Norah Jones to benefit victims of Hurricane Katrina. The ballad, “Any Other Day”, is available for download at MSN Music.

Causes supported 14

Addiction, AIDS & HIV, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Women

