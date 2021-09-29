Hudson River Park Friends will return home to Hudson River Park to celebrate their blue and green oasis and show their appreciation for everything that it has provided the millions of New Yorkers over the past year.

The Gala will be hosted by Derek Blasberg, Head of Fashion and Beauty, YouTube; and will honor Madelyn Wils Past President and CEO Hudson River Park Trust. The evening will also honor Google, with the award to be accepted by Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google.

The evening will feature a special live performance by Wyclef Jean. Additional guests to include Diana Taylor, Michael Novogratz and Ruth Porat among others.

Funds raised through the event will help support the Park’s programs, operations and maintenance and contribute to Hudson River Park’s Pier 26 Science Play Area Capital Campaign, a marine science-focused play area, featuring custom and interactive sculptural elements for children to learn, play and be inspired by wildlife and the Hudson River habitat. Designed by the award-winning OLIN, the specialized science-themed playground of over 4,000 square feet will serve as an outdoor extension of the environmental programming planned at the Hudson River Estuarium and the ecology-focused Pier 26. With construction planned to begin in 2022, the play area will feature larger-than-life play features in the forms of native and endangered Sturgeon species.

Gala Chairs for the event include Diana L. Taylor & Michael R. Bloomberg, Diane von Furstenberg & Barry Diller, Susanna Aaron & Gary Ginsberg, Erica & Samuel F. Martini, Sukey & Michael E. Novogratz, Lee & Justin Sadrian and Zara & David Tisch.

The Honorary Committee includes Sandra Bernhard, David Chang, Andy Cohen, Claire Danes, Kristin Davis, Harvey Fierstein, Deborra-Lee and Hugh Jackman, Padma Lakshmi, Nathan Lane, Julianne Moore, Eric Ripert, Susan Sarandon, Martin Short and Martha Stewart.

The Host Committee includes Leslie Abbey & Stephen Dietz, Jonathan Andrew, Charles R. Bendit, Stephen Blau, Emma Bloomberg & Jeremiah Kittredge, Anthony Borelli, Kaija & Peter L. Braus, Ben Brown, James Capalino, James Corner, Kara & Patrick Dennis, Jenny & Steve Dutton, Jennifer Foley, Jonathan Foster, Tom Frambach, Meredith Guelbert, Beth & Peter Hammack, Risa Heller, Sonia & Paul Jones, Mia Jung & Scott M. Lawin, Neil King, Sarah & Sean Lambert, Jessica Lappin, Randi & Jeffrey Levine, Paula & Eric Madoff, Maria & Gaetano Muzio, Carol Ott, Paul Pariser, Joseph Rose, Lucinda Sanders, Carlo A. Scissura, Dean Shapiro, Leanne & Richard Tavoso, Ronald Treveloni, Jr., Will Turton, Lindsay & Mark Van Zandt, Suwattana & Román Viñoly, Melissa & Greg Wasserman, Emily White, Daniel J. Williams, Madelyn & Steven Wils.

WHEN: Thursday, October 7, 2021

WHERE: Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers

Cocktails by the Carousel at Pier 62