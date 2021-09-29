Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is a Director of The Diller – von Furstenberg Family Foundation, a private foundation that provides philanthropic support to non-profit organizations in sectors such as Education, Human Rights, Arts, Health and the Environment.

Since 2010, she has presented The DVF Awards. Every year, four women who display leadership, strength, and courage in their commitment to women’s causes are each granted $50,000 to further their work.