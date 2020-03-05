In celebration of International Women’s Day and Girl Scout Week, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is collaborating with fashion designer and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg on a limited-edition silk scarf ($150) and wristlet ($45), available to purchase for a limited time beginning March 2020.

Limited-Edition Girl Scout Scarf by Diane von Furstenberg

Diane donated her design of Girl Scouts’ iconic trefoil, with both items reflecting her bold and creative take on prints.

GSUSA and Diane von Furstenberg are united in championing female ambition in order to prepare today’s girls to become the women they want to be. In a world that undeniably needs more female leaders who create positive change, every purchase of the scarf and wristlet is an investment in girls determined to become the next wave of courageous and influential leaders.

GSUSA has a rich history of working with renowned fashion designers such as Bill Blass and Halston. This is the organization’s first time working with Diane von Furstenberg—a woman dedicated to inspiring and supporting girls and women to be #InCharge, which aligns with Girl Scouts’ mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

“Working with a woman of Diane’s prestige to create these pieces has been such a privilege,” shared GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “Her trailblazing work and her commitment to supporting female ambition reflect the values we’ve instilled in our girls for over 100 years. We’re so excited that, through this collaboration, Girl Scout alums and women of all ages can support Girl Scouts and the next generation of female leaders by proudly wearing these original Diane von Furstenberg designs.”

“Collaborating with Girl Scouts is a true honor for me, and an opportunity to allow girls and women to feel #InCharge,” said Diane von Furstenberg. “I’m thrilled to bring this vibrant print to life, featuring the iconic Girl Scout trefoil, and to donate a unique design to the premier leadership organization for girls. To empower a girl is to empower the woman she will become.”

The scarf and wristlet are available exclusively for purchase through Girl Scouts of the USA. To learn more about the collaboration and to purchase the items, visit girlscoutshop.com/DVF.