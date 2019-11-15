In January 2008, the Australian-born singer was seen visiting a children’s hospital in Sydney.
Charities & foundations supported 17
Kylie Minogue has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Kylie Minogue"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 19
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Depression and Suicide, Education, Health, Homelessness, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Substance Abuse, Water, Women
Contact Kylie Minogue
You can contact Kylie Minogue using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)