Created a charm for Cancer Research UK's “Charms for Charity” campaign.
Member of the Spice Girls.
Helped raise $185,500 for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) by auctioning off two tickets to the World Cup party on eBay. She was entered into NSPCC’s Hall of Fame in 2004.
Beckham was one of the recipients of Love Our Children USA's “Mothers Who Make A Difference” awards in 2009.
Wore a mosquito ring designed by Stephen Webster to raise funds for Malaria No More UK to save lives in Africa — her husband David is a founding member of the charity’s UK Leadership council.
Charities & foundations supported 16
Victoria Beckham has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Causes supported 23
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Substance Abuse
