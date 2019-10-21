Williams once earned £1 million to sing for one hour to 300 guests at a birthday party, and donated all the money to charity.
He is a UNICEF Ambassador, and in 2000 made a fact-finding visit to flood-ravaged Mozambique for the organization. He organizes the annual Soccer Aid celebrity soccer tournament as a fundraiser for the charity.
Supports UNICEF’s Unite Against AIDS Campaign.
He established his own charity, Give It Sum, in 2000 to help young people in the area he grew up – Stoke-on-Trent. He regularly visits the projects the charity is involved with, and donates heavily to help them achieve their needs.
Causes supported 25
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Veteran/Service Member Support
