Stars of the screen and sporting world, including Sir Mo Farah, David James, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Tamzin Outhwaite united on Thursday 29 September as they joined the 150 guests at Maddox Gallery, Westbourne Grove, London for the intimate launch of the eagerly awaited ‘Faces of Soccer Aid by Andy Gotts’ exhibition.

Hosted by UNICEF UK Supporter Lee Juggurnauth, guests were treated to a DJ set from footballing legend David James, whose hits were a crowd-pleaser. Creative Director, Jay Rutland, also gave an inspiring welcome speech, encouraging the crowd to bid big in support of UNICEF UK. The star-studded event also welcomed Soccer Aid for UNICEF alumni Sir Mo Farah, Shaun Wright-Phillips, UNICEF UK High Profile Supporter Cel Spellman, Soccer Aid for UNICEF Supporter Tamzin Outhwaite and TikTok sensation Luke Vernon.

The free ‘Faces of Soccer Aid by Andy Gotts’ exhibition will be displayed at Maddox Gallery, Westbourne Grove, London from Friday 30 September – Sunday 9 October, and will feature portraits of 32 star-studded Soccer Aid for UNICEF players. The exclusive, fine art prints will be framed and available for auction, with a selection of smaller unframed prints available to ‘buy now’ online – all signed by the players and Andy Gotts. Soccer Aid for UNICEF fans will also be able to enter two prize draws online to be in with a chance of winning one of Usain Bolt's and Wayne Rooney's signed, smaller unframed prints.

Captured in Andy Gotts’ signature black and white style, Andy photographed Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah, Liam Payne, Damian Lewis, Idris Elba, Vicky McClure, Olly Murs, Martin Compston, Yungblud, Chunkz, Tom Grennan, James Bay, Noah Beck and Mark Strong – as well as UNICEF UK Ambassadors David Harewood, Rita Ora and Robbie Williams.

Also featured in the exhibition are footballing heroes: Wayne Rooney, Roberto Carlos, Jamie Redknapp, Harry Redknapp, Joe Cole, Cafu, Arsene Wenger, Carli Lloyd, Patrice Evra, Andriy Shevchenko, Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Clarence Seedorf.

Andy Gotts, MBE – famed for his portraits of stars including Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Scarlett Johansson, Hugh Grant, George Clooney, Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro – has spent more than two years working on the ‘Faces of Soccer Aid’ collection; a project that saw Gotts spend time with the world’s biggest charity football match, which has raised more than £75 million since 2006.

Andy Gotts MBE said: “What a wonderful way to open the new exhibition, ‘Faces of Soccer Aid.’ It’s been fantastic to meet many more of the Soccer Aid for UNICEF alumni this evening, and it’s always rewarding to see those featured in the collection come face-to-face with their portrait, framed in a gallery for the first time. The money raised from ‘Faces of Soccer Aid’ will go to UNICEF UK, to support the hugely important work they do for children around the world, so please do get involved – it’s not to be missed!”

Lee Juggurnauth, UNICEF UK Supporter said: “I had such an awesome time at Soccer Aid for UNICEF this year at the Appreciation Station, so it’s been great to see everyone tonight – particularly David James who delivered an incredible line up of bangers. Hosting tonight has been a real honour, as the money raised from this exhibition is going to do great things to help children around the world. So please bid what you can, enter the prize draw, or buy now!”

David James, Soccer Aid Alumni said: “Tonight was such a brilliant opportunity to see this incredible exhibition and reunite with my Soccer Aid for UNICEF teammates – seeing the amazing portraits larger than life was a bit surreal, but really special as we know each portrait has the potential to change children’s lives. The highlight of the night? Surely my incredible DJ skills!”

All proceeds from the ‘Faces of Soccer Aid by Andy Gotts’ exhibition, auction and prize draws will go to the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), helping children around the world to get the best start in life. By tackling the issues that turn childhoods upside down – from war and disaster to hunger and disease – UNICEF helps children to learn, rebuild their lives and gain access to healthcare so they can get back to just being kids.

Visit www.facesofsocceraid.org.uk to bid and enter the online prize draw from Friday 30 September – Sunday 9 October 2022.