Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 will take place on June 9 at Stamford Bridge.

The live show on ITV1, STV and ITVX will be hosted by UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary, who will be joined once again by UNICEF UK High Profile Supporter, Alex Scott. Sam Matterface returns as Commentator, with Iain Stirling on Co-Comms duty. A half-time entertainment show will also be announced in due course. Previous performers include Rita Ora, Robbie Williams and Tom Grennan.

England have won five times since the game began in 2006 – but their last victory came in 2018. They trail the Soccer Aid World XI FC who have won the fixture seven times – and are on a record five-year winning streak.

England will take to the pitch in a specially commissioned Euro ’96 kit. This is ahead of Euro 2024 – the first game of which is just five days after Soccer Aid. The Soccer Aid World XI FC will wear adidas for the first time ever with a limited edition kit.

More famous faces are set to be revealed in the coming weeks but those announced so far for the Soccer Aid World XI FC are: Mauricio Pochettino (Manager), Jesus Perez (Coach), Usain Bolt (Captain), Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, Martin Compston, Maisie Adam, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Tommy Fury and Diamond.

For England: Frank Lampard (Co-Manager), Harry Redknapp (Co-Manager), Robbie Williams (Co-Manager), Jill Scott (Captain), Paddy McGuinness (Celebrity Goalkeeper), David James (Professional Goalkeeper), David Seaman (Goalkeeping Coach) Jermain Defoe, Jack Wilshere, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Tom Grennan, Steven Bartlett, Erin Doherty, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Stuart Broad, Bobby Brazier and Sam Thompson.

With a host of celebrities and footballers still to be announced for Soccer Aid ’24, it is worth remembering just some of the A-list stars who have taken part in the match previously: Stormzy, Idris Elba, Damian Lewis, Will Ferrell, Mike Myers, Woody Harrelson, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Edgar Davids, Alessandro Del Piero, Clarence Seedorf, Andriy Shevchenko, José Mourinho and Eric Cantona. Player announcements for the ’24 match will continue until the week of the game.

Since 2006 – when UNICEF UK Ambassador Robbie Williams co-founded the concept – Soccer Aid for UNICEF has raised over £90 million, all supporting UNICEF’s vital work helping millions of children around the world have happy, healthy, play-filled childhoods. Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023, at Old Trafford, raised a record-breaking £14.6 million.

The money raised from this year’s game could help UNICEF protect children from disease and malnutrition, support their mental health and respond in times of crisis, so they can get back to learning when schools are destroyed. It could also help provide vaccines to prevent common childhood diseases such as measles, so that children around the world can grow up happy, healthy and able to play.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF is delighted to welcome back returning Principal Partners, Primark and new Principal Partners, adidas. EA Sports FC return as Official Partners. Announcements on further exciting partnerships will be made in due course.

Robbie Williams said: "Soccer Aid for UNICEF is one of the biggest sources of joy in my life. It is an amazing event. When we launched this nearly two decades ago, I would never have dreamed it would raise as much money as it has.

“The main reason the match continues to be such a success, is because the great British public continue to be so generous in supporting UNICEF’s work helping children around the world have happy, healthy, play-filled childhoods. Once again, I am kindly asking you to buy a ticket to the game on Sunday 9th June at Stamford Bridge – the line-up is as star-studded as ever! Thank you for all of your continued support”.