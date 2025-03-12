Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns to Old Trafford, Manchester this June. Uniting celebrities and footballing legends to battle it out on the pitch as England take on the Soccer Aid World XI FC in the world’s biggest charity football match.

England took the crown last summer meaning this year there’s everything to play for – and with an incredible lineup of stars, this is shaping up to be a thrilling match. Fan favourites Jill Scott, Sam Thomspon, Tom Grennan and Sir Mo Farah are joined by exciting new signings Tyson Fury, Joe Hart, Steph Houghton, Leonardo Bonucci and many more! This year also sees the hotly anticipated return of Soccer Aid stars including Louis Tomlinson and Wayne Rooney – one of the greatest footballers of all time – who will be on former home ground at Old Trafford, Manchester. Tickets will sell fast, buy yours today!

Created by Robbie Williams in 2006, Soccer Aid for UNICEF brings the nation together behind a common goal: to protect play for every child. On 15 June England and the Soccer Aid World XI FC will once again go head-to-head, in the world’s biggest celebrity football match. Cheered on by passionate fans at Old Trafford and broadcast live on ITV1, ITVX and STV, Soccer Aid for UNICEF harnesses the power of football to support children around the world to grow up safe, healthy and able to play.