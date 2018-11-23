Gary Barlow
Gary Barlow is a member of British boy band Take That.

He was awarded an OBE in 2012 for services to music and charity.

Charities & foundations supported 10

Gary Barlow has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alesha DixonAlexandra BurkeAnnie LennoxBear GryllsBill NighyBrian MayBryan AdamsDavid GrayPaul McCartneyRob BrydonRonan KeatingStingSugababesTake ThatTom Jones

Causes supported 20

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Substance Abuse, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women

