Prince William and Prince Harry are recognised the world over and they have inherited their parents’ philanthropic drive and spirit. Like their parents before them, they are able to use their positions to help the less fortunate by bringing people together across cultures and age groups.

The Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry was set up in September 2009 to enable the Princes to take forward their charitable ambitions.

Prince Harry had previously co-founded the Sentebale charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, while Prince William's extensive charity work includes his patronage of Tusk Trust.