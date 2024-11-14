Ahead of World Children’s Day on 20 November, UNICEF UK has enlisted the help of its celebrity supporters from the worlds of film, music, sport, and fashion to release a limited-edition T-shirt collection, helping to raise vital funds for the leading children’s organisation.

The star designers – including UNICEF UK President Olivia Colman, and Ambassadors Robbie Williams, Andy Murray, Ramla Ali, and Claudia Schiffer – have each created personalised T-shirts inspired by their childhood memories, aiming to raise awareness of UNICEF’s mission to create a better world for every child, protecting their childhoods, no matter where they are.

Launched today in collaboration with Everpress, fans can pre-order their one-of-a-kind T-shirt at everpress.com/everpress-for-unicef-uk for £25.00. Profits from every purchase will go towards UNICEF’s critical work to support children in over 190 countries around the world, making these tees a must-have gift that gives back this festive season.

For each design, the stars of stage and screen were asked to ‘put pen to T-shirt’ and share what childhood means to them, channelling their inner child, and recalling cherished memories and moments. From Olivia Colman’s comfort in her favourite childhood teddy, to Andy Murray’s happiness found in sports, and Ramla Ali’s strength as a young refugee from Somalia – the designs shine a light on the joy and innocence of childhood, a universal feeling the charity’s latest campaign ‘The C Stands for Children’ says UNICEF is determined to protect.

UNICEF UK President, Olivia Colman said: “For my design, I was inspired thinking back to two of my favourite things as a child – my teddy called Bunny who I took everywhere with me, and days filled with games and puzzles – so I’ve added one on the back of my T-shirt but with an emoji twist for the children of today! I truly believe every childhood should be filled with play and fun; to help children expand their imaginations and reach their potential and UNICEF is helping to do just that. I’m so proud to be President of an organisation that puts what children need and deserve first, every day. Your support for UNICEF really will be life-changing for children worldwide.”

UNICEF UK Ambassador, Andy Murray, said: “It will come as no surprise that when I was a child, I was obsessed with sports. I spent nearly every day outside, playing all kinds of ball sports – not just tennis. This design represents those early memories and passion that shaped my life and got me into tennis in the first place. This year I’ve been supporting UNICEF for a decade, so I’m excited to mark this milestone with this T-shirt and continue to help UNICEF raise funds and protect children all over the world, ensuring they have a safe space to play, too. Your support would mean the world!”

UNICEF UK Ambassador, Robbie Williams, said: “I wanted to channel my inner child for this design, so this is a reflection of me looking back on my childhood and how I sometimes remember feeling – carefree and happy. Children around the world are caught up in crises that they are innocent to, but UNICEF is there in the toughest environments making sure their childhoods are as worry-free as possible, so kids can just enjoy being kids. That’s why I’m proud to be an Ambassador and supporting to raise funds with my very own T-shirt. Grab one and tell your friends.”

UNICEF UK Ambassador, Ramla Ali, said: “I had this beautiful piece of art commissioned by artist Aaron Bevan Bailey, which captures childhood for me – joy, wonder, and hope. When I look at her, I see strength and courage. It’s inspired by Aaron’s travels to Africa and, being from Somalia and what I went through as a refugee, this really resonated with me. Every child deserves a safe and happy childhood and that’s why UNICEF’s work – supporting and empowering children to thrive around the world – is so important to me. So please, if you can, join me in both wearing this beautiful artwork and supporting UNICEF’s incredible work as we approach World Children’s Day.”

UNICEF UK Ambassador, Claudia Schiffer said: "When I think of my childhood, I think of my German Shepherd/Collie mix, Sultan. My uncle Peter rescued him in the streets of Spain one day. We all nursed him back to health and I remember at a young age being allowed to walk him by myself in our town. I was very proud. I often disappeared during the day only to be found sleeping with Sultan in his large kennel after having shared my sausage sandwich with him.

“I’m very happy to share this memory in the lead up to World Children’s Day in the form of a T-shirt, which I hope will raise vital funds for UNICEF’s work for children, protecting their rights, so they can experience things all children need – play, connection, and laughter with their friends and pets – some in the most difficult circumstances. Get your T-shirt now and let’s make a difference.”

Every T-shirt from the exclusive collection will be produced on-demand through Everpress, ensuring zero waste and minimizing environmental impact. The T-shirts are available to order until 18th December 2024 and can also be purchased in children’s sizes, with options for custom hoodies and other apparel.

The money raised from the initiative will help UNICEF continue its work providing safe spaces, education, health, and nutrition for the world’s most disadvantaged children, as well as responding to emergencies that children are facing right now, such as in Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine.

To purchase from the T-shirt collection and make a difference for children around the world with UNICEF, visit everpress.com/everpress-for-unicef-uk.