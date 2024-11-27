Brooke Shields
17
charities
27
causes
41
articles
2
videos

Brooke participated in the 2006 Doodle For Hunger in support of the St. Francis Food Pantries.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Angie HarmonCourteney CoxDemi MooreDita Von TeeseElton JohnEva LongoriaHeidi KlumJessica AlbaKaty PerryKelly OsbourneKim Kardashian WestMatthew MorrisonSharon StoneStingWhoopi Goldberg

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Brooke Shields"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 27

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, ALS, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

Contact Brooke Shields

You can contact Brooke Shields using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Theater, Fashion, Society, Television, Movies

More fields