Supermodel-turned-supermogul Kathy Ireland has kick started the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s (NPCF) #Do43 campaign designed to continue shining a critical light on the 43 children diagnosed every day with cancer.

Ireland is enlisting a star-studded group called #Team43 and showing her support for the NPCF’s cause by baking 43 cookies for first responders in her community — while challenging friends such as Vanessa Williams, Brooke Shields, Marcus Lemonis, and Sharlee Jeter to join #Team43. The NPCF’s #Do43 campaign encourages individuals to “Do 43” things in support of pediatric cancer research, and offers a host of creative opportunities to help the 43 children diagnosed each day. The momentum continues to build with NHL All-Star Sidney Crosby posting a video joining the cause, along with celebrities such as Teri Hatcher, Tobias Ellehammer, Chuck Amos, David Alpert and Troy Jensen, as well as pediatric cancer survivor Kinsley Peacock of Kinsley’s Cookie Cart, all helping to create awareness and action.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of so many, including the lives of young children, who depend on the life-saving work of organizations such as the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation,” says Ms. Ireland, who serves as NPCF’s International Youth Chair. “While we cope with the changes to our lives brought on by the pandemic, 43 children continue to be diagnosed daily with childhood cancer. The current situation necessitates tremendous additional precautions involving the care of our young cancer patients, and the support of our community is needed now more than ever. I deeply thank my dear friends — and their friends — and everyone who is participating in this challenge. We urge everyone to participate. Every dollar donated enables the NPCF to fund additional research and trials, the costs of which begin at $15,000 for each individual pediatric cancer patient, and continue to increase over time.”

The NPCF’s virtual programs are easy for anyone to adopt over the next 43 days. Communities nationwide are encouraged to get creative — supporters can donate $4.30, $43 dollars or any other amount, in addition to challenging 43 friends, family members or neighbors to get involved. Some are walking one mile a day for 43 days, doing 43 push-ups a day, or creating a new piece of daily artwork for 43 days to raise awareness and encourage others to participate. To donate, and for more information on these opportunities and others, please visit www.nationalPCF.org/donate.