V-Day

A global movement to stop violence against women and girls.

It is a catalyst that promotes creative events to increase awareness, raise money and revitalize the spirit of existing anti-violence organizations. V-Day generates broader attention for the fight to stop violence against women and girls, including rape, battery, incest, female genital mutilation (FGM) and sexual slavery.

Causes

Abuse, Human Rights, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women

