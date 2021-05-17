Close was named Entertainment Industry Foundation's ambassador for the 2006 “Key to the Cure” initiative, a charity endeavor that has raised more than $20 million in seven years to benefit EIF Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

Glenn helped design and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.

She co-created Bring Change 2 Mind in order to reduce the stigma attached to mental illness, from which both her sister and nephew suffer.