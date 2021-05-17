Close was named Entertainment Industry Foundation's ambassador for the 2006 “Key to the Cure” initiative, a charity endeavor that has raised more than $20 million in seven years to benefit EIF Women’s Cancer Research Fund.
Glenn helped design and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.
She co-created Bring Change 2 Mind in order to reduce the stigma attached to mental illness, from which both her sister and nephew suffer.
Abuse, Animals, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Oceans, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women
