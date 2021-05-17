Glenn Close
Close was named Entertainment Industry Foundation's ambassador for the 2006 “Key to the Cure” initiative, a charity endeavor that has raised more than $20 million in seven years to benefit EIF Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

Glenn helped design and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.

She co-created Bring Change 2 Mind in order to reduce the stigma attached to mental illness, from which both her sister and nephew suffer.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Causes supported 20

Abuse, Animals, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Oceans, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

