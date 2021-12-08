Glenn Close and the Bring Change 2 Mind (BC2M) Board of Directors hosted “Revels & Revelations 9,” a special celebration, which raised $1 million in support of teen mental health on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at City Winery in New York City.

The live, in-person event, sponsored by Citi, raised funds for BC2M’s National High School Programs and PSA Campaigns fighting the stigma surrounding mental illness.

BC2M honored Emmy Award-winners Dan & Eugene Levy with the Fifth Annual Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award. The Award was presented by Zak Williams and Zelda Williams, and recognizes and thanks entertainers who spread laughter and awareness thru acts of kindness, charity and revelatory honesty that makes people feel heard, seen and less alone, and thru many ways, make the world a brighter, more open and caring place.

Glenn Close presented actor, mental health advocate and Bring Change to Mind Ambassador, Chase Stokes with the Champion of Change Award for his remarkable advocacy and support of BC2M high school students. His authentic voice, actions, and recent partnership with American Eagle generated the largest donation in the organization’s eleven years of work to normalize conversations around mental health.

Emcee’ed by Erich Bergen, the evening’s entertainment included an exciting line-up of singers celebrating the music of Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning and 12-time Academy Award nominee, songwriter Diane Warren, who presented her hits and the stories behind them. Performers included Tony Award-winner Lena Hall who performed “If I Could Turn Back Time,” Solea Pfeiffer who performed “I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing” Ally Brooke Hernandez, who performed “Break”, and a very special performance of “How Can We Be Lovers” from music legend, Grammy Award-winning and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bolton. The evening also featured a performance of “Waving Through a Window” by “Dear Evan Hansen’s” Zachary Noah Piser. Paul Shaffer served as Music Director for the event. To close the evening, Glenn Close joined Diane Warren on stage for an unforgettable performance of “Somehow You Do,” from their film, “Four Good Days.”

The celebration was produced by Chuck Thomas & Erich Bergen and directed by Erich Bergen. Scott Nevins will serve as auctioneer. To further amplify the event’s reach, Notified, an Intrado Company – the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations – is donated BC2M webcasting and public relations services.

Media Storm, a Merkle company, provides media services for brand and demand planning as well as sponsorship services for Bring Change to Mind campaigns and events. Media Storm, a Merkle company, has partnered with BC2M for over a decade, and is a leading data-driven marketing agency.

Glenn Close is amazed to have survived as an actor for forty-seven years. She is also amazed and infinitely inspired by her sister, Jessie, and her nephew, Calen, who have had the courage and grace, over the past eleven years to speak openly and publicly about their mental health challenges. They have become pillars of strength in their family and their community. She is thrilled and grateful that Dan and Eugene Levy and Chase Stokes are accepting the awards that they so richly deserve. All three are gifted storytellers and respected influencers and Bring Change to Mind thanks them for gracing us with their presence. Onward!

BC2M is a national organization dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. Co-founded by Glenn Close in 2010, BC2M creates multimedia campaigns, storytelling movements and youth-focused programs to encourage and foster a diverse cultural conversation and around mental health.